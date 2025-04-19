Foreign firms double down on Pudong despite global uncertainty

Shanghai's Pudong New Area has signed four major foreign-invested projects, totaling 4.05 billion yuan, underscoring its growing role as a hub for multinational investment.

The projects, signed on Friday, are for the headquarters of Morimatsu, a biopharmaceutical production facility for Daiichi Sankyo, an integrated food industrial base for Yihai Kerry, and a new venture for Trafigura China.

Amid global uncertainty, Pudong is emerging as a key gateway to China's fast-evolving industries. Foreign firms are ramping up investments in sectors from electric vehicles to smart manufacturing, focusing on localization, digital transformation, and supply chain shifts – positioning themselves to innovate for China's market while also exporting from it.

Forvia Hella, the German auto electronics giant, has operated in Pudong since 1995. Its Shanghai site is now the company's largest global electronics manufacturing base, with revenue doubling over the past decade and with a sharp rise in domestic chip sourcing.

"Recent tariffs have raised short-term costs, but they're accelerating our transformation," said Bai Bingyi, executive vice president of Business Group Electronics APAC. "Five years ago, we worried about localization. Now, China's electronics sector is thriving."

The company recently launched an innovation hub in Pudong focused on smart mobility and autonomous driving.

"China is the world's largest auto market, and we're here to serve it," Bai said. "Global pressures are pushing us to localize faster – and that's an opportunity."

With 90 percent of its products tied to electrification and smart connectivity, the company's efforts align with China's policy priorities.