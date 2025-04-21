﻿
Biz / Economy

DHL to stop global shipments worth over US$800 to US consumers

  11:42 UTC+8, 2025-04-21
Global shipping giant DHL will "temporarily" suspend the shipping of parcels worth more than US$800 from businesses to individuals in the United States as of Monday.
Global shipping giant DHL will "temporarily" suspend the shipping of parcels worth more than US$800 from businesses to individuals in the United States as of Monday, the company said, citing delays in US customs clearances.

"As a result of recent US Customs regulatory updates, we are experiencing multi-day transit delays to the US from any origin for shipments with a declared customs value exceeding US$800," DHL said in a statement.

President Donald Trump has launched a wide-ranging trade war since coming to office, threatening friend and foe alike with steep tariffs to address US trade deficits with individual countries.

As part of those changes, the government has also lowered the threshold at which parcels to individuals require formal entry processing by US Customs — down to US$800 from US$2,500 as of April 5.

"This change has caused a surge in formal customs clearances, which we are handling around the clock," said DHL.

The company added that business-to-business shipments would not be affected by the suspension, "though they may also face delays."

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
