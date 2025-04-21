|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Economy

China to facilitate increased cross-border financial services in Shanghai

Xinhua
  19:40 UTC+8, 2025-04-21       0
China will take more steps to further facilitate cross-border financial services in Shanghai by leveraging the municipality's role as an international financial center.
Xinhua
  19:40 UTC+8, 2025-04-21       0

China will take more steps to further facilitate cross-border financial services in Shanghai by leveraging the municipality's role as an international financial center, according to a plan jointly issued by the central bank, the Shanghai municipal government and other financial authorities.

The plan outlines 18 key measures including improving cross-border settlement efficiency, strengthening the hedging of foreign exchange risks, and enhancing the insurance sector's services for export companies.

China will further optimize the management and operation of foreign exchange business, and encourage corporate groups to establish fund pools in Shanghai to achieve efficient onshore management and use of global funds.

The country will also promote financial institutions to enhance their capacity to provide digital services, and support them to improve services for enterprises to expand abroad by leveraging technologies such as blockchain.

Efforts will be made to enhance the functionality and global coverage of the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System and encourage more banks to participate in the system, according to the plan.

The plan underscored the need to develop diversified products and services to hedge against foreign exchange risks, and the promoting of cross-border use of the Chinese currency renminbi.

China will increase insurance support for key export enterprises such as domestic commercial aircraft and new energy vehicle companies, and promote collaboration between insurance companies and reinsurance firms to establish insurance consortiums — thereby enhancing their capacity to cover special risks, according to the plan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     