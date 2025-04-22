IMF downgrades global growth forecast to 2.8% in 2025 amid increased tariffs
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday downgraded its global growth forecast in 2025 to 2.8 percent, a 0.5 percentage point decrease from its January projection, according to the latest World Economic Outlook.
