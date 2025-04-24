Consumer confidence grows according to latest figures

The first three months of this year were the best in two years for Linda Zhang, 32, who returned to work after losing her job in the summer of 2022.

She is now an admin at a local tourism firm, finding the new vocation a fit for her in both length and intensity compared with her previous profession as an auto saleswoman, although her salary, at around 8,000 yuan (US$1.095), is a third of what it was.

"I bought myself clothes and cosmetics as a gift to start a new chapter of my life," Zhang said. The Xi'an native is also searching apartments on sale, hoping to buy a home for the family, especially for her 4-year-old son.

She has a strengthened confidence toward the future, something reflected in the latest economic data released by the Shanghai Bureau of Statistics.

The city's services sector, which covers consumption and various investment activities, reported a growth of 5.6 percent from a year earlier in the first quarter to become a major driver of the city's 5.1-percent increase in overall gross domestic product.

The sector also outperformed both manufacturing and agriculture, which grew 2.9 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

In terms of industries, the output of the software and info-tech services surged 13 percent between January and March, followed by the courier sector's jump of 10.9 percent and the financial services sector's 9 percent.