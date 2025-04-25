﻿
Biz / Economy

China's int'l trade in goods, services hits 4.27 trln yuan in March

Xinhua
  19:38 UTC+8, 2025-04-25
The value of China's international trade in goods and services reached 4.27 trillion yuan (US$592.57 billion) in March, up 6 percent year on year.
The value of China's international trade in goods and services reached 4.27 trillion yuan (US$592.57 billion) in March, up 6 percent year on year, official data showed Friday.

Of the total, the export of goods stood at 2.13 trillion yuan and the imports reached 1.52 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 603.4 billion yuan. The export of services reached 239.3 billion yuan and the import reached 379.1 billion yuan, resulting in a deficit of 139.8 billion yuan, according to data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In US dollar terms, the country's exports of goods and services amounted to 329.9 billion US dollars in March, while the imports were 265.3 billion US dollars, resulting in a surplus of 64.6 billion US dollars.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
