China refines departure tax refund policy to encourage inbound consumption
12:09 UTC+8, 2025-04-27 0
China on Sunday unveiled a set of measures to further optimize its departure tax refund policy to better meet the needs of overseas tourists and expand inbound consumption.
12:09 UTC+8, 2025-04-27 0
Imaginechina
China on Sunday unveiled a set of measures to further optimize its departure tax refund policy to better meet the needs of overseas tourists and expand inbound consumption.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports