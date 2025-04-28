|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Economy

China to roll out measures to keep employment, economy stable: official

Xinhua
  13:22 UTC+8, 2025-04-28       0
China will roll out measures to keep its employment and economic performance stable and promote high-quality development.
Xinhua
  13:22 UTC+8, 2025-04-28       0

China will roll out measures to keep its employment and economic performance stable and promote high-quality development, Zhao Chenxin, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference on Monday.

Zhao detailed the new measures in five key areas: supporting employment, keeping foreign trade stable, promoting consumption, expanding effective investment, and fostering a sound environment for development.

On employment, the government will encourage businesses to maintain stable staffing levels, intensify vocational skills training, expand work-relief programs, and strengthen public employment services, according to Zhao.

To stabilize foreign trade development, key measures include introducing tailored policies to assist export enterprises in mitigating risks, expanding the global presence of service products, and encouraging foreign-funded enterprises to reinvest in China.

On the consumption front, measures will be unveiled to boost service consumption, improve eldercare services for disabled seniors, stimulate auto sales, and establish skills-oriented wage distribution systems, he said.

Efforts to expand effective investment will focus on improving consumption-related infrastructure, galvanizing private investment, and introducing new policy-based financial instruments.

In terms of creating a favorable environment for stable development, China will continue to keep the capital markets stable and active, consolidate the stable development of the real estate market, and increase financial support for the real economy, Zhao noted.

He said that all policies have been designed with a strong emphasis on specificity and practicality so that enterprises and individuals feel tangible benefits, and the government will introduce each measure once it is ready.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     