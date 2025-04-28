|   
Biz / Economy

China urges prudence from all parties in CK Hutchison's ports deal: FM

  19:16 UTC+8, 2025-04-28       0
China calls on all parties involved in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited's ports deal to act prudently and maintain full communications with the relevant Chinese departments.
China calls on all parties involved in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited's ports deal to act prudently and maintain full communications with the relevant Chinese departments, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

According to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, informed sources have indicated that the Chinese government has told CK Hutchison Holdings Limited that the sale of ports other than the Panama Canal port should not pose any issues.

"We have taken note of relevant reports," spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing.

The State Administration for Market Regulation has expressed serious concern over the deal and will conduct a review in accordance with the law, he said, noting that all parties involved must refrain from taking any actions to evade the review, and no concentration of undertakings may proceed without approval; otherwise, legal liability will be incurred.

Guo emphasized that China has always firmly opposed the use of economic coercion and bullying to infringe upon and undermine the legitimate rights and interests of other countries.

"We hope that all parties will act prudently and communicate fully with the relevant Chinese departments. At the same time, we would like to reiterate that China is committed to reform and opening up, and welcomes foreign enterprises to invest in China," Guo said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
CK
