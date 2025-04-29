China steps up policy support to facilitate travel, shopping for overseas visitors

For Stephanie, a traveller from Australia, her first trip to Shanghai turned out to be not just a feast for the eyes but also a triumph for her shopping bags.

For Stephanie, a traveller from Australia, her first trip to Shanghai turned out to be not just a feast for the eyes but also a triumph for her shopping bags. "I enjoyed the sights and the shopping experience here," she said, adding that she picked up souvenirs and clothes, especially Chinese brands that are becoming increasingly popular among Australians. What surprised her most was China's departure tax refund policy, which made shopping even more appealing. "The departure tax refund policy is totally new to me, and it is very helpful," she said. Stephanie is among a growing number of overseas travelers benefiting from China's efforts to streamline departure tax refund procedures and enhance the shopping experience. On Sunday, China introduced a new package of measures aimed at further optimizing the departure tax refund policy and boosting inbound spending. The measures, announced by the Ministry of Commerce and five other government departments, include lowering the minimum purchase threshold for refunds, raising the cash refund ceiling, expanding the network of participating stores and widening the range of products available.

Easier tax refund Under the new policy, the minimum purchase threshold for departure tax refunds has been reduced to 200 yuan (about 27.8 US dollars) from 500 yuan. The adjustment will also enable more specialty stores, souvenir shops and gift shops with lower average transaction values to join the tax refund program.

The government is also expanding the number of departure tax refund stores, with plans to add more locations across major shopping districts, tourist attractions, airports, hotels and other key areas. These stores are encouraged to broaden product offerings to include time-honored brands, renowned Chinese consumer goods, smart devices, intangible cultural heritage items, crafts and specialty products, among others. China is also promoting a "refund-upon-purchase" service model, allowing eligible tourists to receive tax refunds instantly at retail outlets rather than waiting until they leave the country. The cap for cash refunds has been doubled from 10,000 yuan to 20,000 yuan. "The enhanced shopping experience will help draw more overseas tourists to China and drive an increase in shopping," said Wang Peng, an associate researcher at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, adding that it will also contribute to improving the tourism environment and inject more vitality into the market. China introduced the departure tax refund policy for overseas travelers in 2015. According to official data, last year, sales of eligible goods rose 120 percent year on year, while the total amount of tax refunded increased by 130 percent. Inbound tourists spent a total of 94.2 billion US dollars last year, up 77.8 percent from a year earlier. At the MixC malls in south China's Shenzhen, prominent signage and clear instructions for overseas shoppers seeking departure tax refunds are now a common sight in stores like Sundan and DJI. At DJI's drone store, overseas tourists often arrive in groups to purchase drones and handheld cameras. "Besides our own promotions, Hong Kong-based influencers come to visit and post videos showcasing the departure tax refund process here," said a staff member, adding that nearly 60 percent of the store's total sales come from Hong Kong consumers. The number of stores offering departure tax refunds at Shenzhen's MixC malls has risen by 30 percent year on year in 2025, according to Liang Jingyi, head of departure tax refund operations at Shenzhen MixC. To further streamline the departure tax refund process for overseas travelers, Shenzhen on Sunday launched a new pilot program featuring a "one order, one bag" model at three designated malls. Under the scheme, purchases and departure tax refund forms are packed together in sealed bags, enabling customs officials to quickly verify the packaging's authenticity and cut inspection time by more than 50 percent. "China's inbound consumption holds great growth potential," said Vice Commerce Minister Sheng Qiuping, noting that in 2024, spending by overseas visitors accounted for about 0.5 percent of the country's GDP, compared with one to three percent in major economies.