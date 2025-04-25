|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Economy

Signify launches new series of products for the elderly

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  10:12 UTC+8, 2025-04-29       0
Signify, a global lighting firm, has launched new products developed exclusively for the elderly, who demand customized lighting and other home amenities.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  10:12 UTC+8, 2025-04-29       0
Signify launches new series of products for the elderly
Ti Gong

Philips LumCare Solutions has launched a new series of products with an eye on the elderly market.

Signify, a global lighting company, has unveiled new products specifically designed for the elderly population who require special lighting and other facilities at home.

A new series of Philips LumCare Solutions for the elderly market has been specifically designed for the local market, with innovative features that respond to the growing demand for quality lighting, going beyond illumination applications and user-friendly interfaces, and incorporating cutting-edge AI and IoT technologies.

Olivia Qiu, Signify's Chief Innovation Officer and CEO of Signify China, feels that catering to the senior population necessitates ongoing investment in cutting-edge technology and adapting to local preferences.

The three new Philips LumCare Solutions offerings address major issues for the elderly population, including lighting comfort, safety features such as a built-in sensor in the event of a fall or emergency, and simple connectivity and voice control functions linked to smartphone apps.

It can be used in various household settings, including living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens and bathrooms, to provide integrated home lighting solutions for diverse aged care needs.

Despite the challenges and competitiveness in the local market, the company's long-term commitment and strategy in China remain intact, and it will continue to invest in innovation capabilities, Qiu said.

"We will also leverage the Chinese digital companies and Internet of Things infrastructure to promote the latest offerings to local customers," she said.

Signify's R&D center in Shanghai is the company's largest in the world.

It has also established its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters in Shanghai, where it has been able to bring together various sources to create the best synergies, Qiu said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai
Philips
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     