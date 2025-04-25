Signify launches new series of products for the elderly

Signify, a global lighting company, has unveiled new products specifically designed for the elderly population who require special lighting and other facilities at home.

A new series of Philips LumCare Solutions for the elderly market has been specifically designed for the local market, with innovative features that respond to the growing demand for quality lighting, going beyond illumination applications and user-friendly interfaces, and incorporating cutting-edge AI and IoT technologies.

Olivia Qiu, Signify's Chief Innovation Officer and CEO of Signify China, feels that catering to the senior population necessitates ongoing investment in cutting-edge technology and adapting to local preferences.

The three new Philips LumCare Solutions offerings address major issues for the elderly population, including lighting comfort, safety features such as a built-in sensor in the event of a fall or emergency, and simple connectivity and voice control functions linked to smartphone apps.

It can be used in various household settings, including living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens and bathrooms, to provide integrated home lighting solutions for diverse aged care needs.

Despite the challenges and competitiveness in the local market, the company's long-term commitment and strategy in China remain intact, and it will continue to invest in innovation capabilities, Qiu said.

"We will also leverage the Chinese digital companies and Internet of Things infrastructure to promote the latest offerings to local customers," she said.

Signify's R&D center in Shanghai is the company's largest in the world.

It has also established its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters in Shanghai, where it has been able to bring together various sources to create the best synergies, Qiu said.