Over 80 percent of firms listed on Beijing bourse report profits in 2024

Companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange posted stable performances in 2024, with over 80 percent achieving profitability, the stock exchange said on Tuesday.

Its data shows that the 265 companies listed on the exchange accumulated total operating revenues of 180.85 billion yuan (about 25.12 billion US dollars) last year, with profits coming in at 11.03 billion yuan.

Companies related to consumption or automobiles reported stable or growing performance thanks to the country's large-scale equipment upgrade and consumer goods trade-in programs.

Small and medium-sized companies accounted for about 80 percent of all companies listed on the bourse. In 2024, they achieved a combined revenue of 104.78 billion yuan, up 6.76 percent year on year.

Over the years, firms listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange have been continuously increasing their investment in research and development, with such investment totaling over 9.1 billion yuan in 2024.