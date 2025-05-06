|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Economy

Over 80 percent of firms listed on Beijing bourse report profits in 2024

Xinhua
  22:44 UTC+8, 2025-05-06       0
Companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange posted stable performances in 2024, with over 80 percent achieving profitability.
Xinhua
  22:44 UTC+8, 2025-05-06       0

Companies listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange posted stable performances in 2024, with over 80 percent achieving profitability, the stock exchange said on Tuesday.

Its data shows that the 265 companies listed on the exchange accumulated total operating revenues of 180.85 billion yuan (about 25.12 billion US dollars) last year, with profits coming in at 11.03 billion yuan.

Companies related to consumption or automobiles reported stable or growing performance thanks to the country's large-scale equipment upgrade and consumer goods trade-in programs.

Small and medium-sized companies accounted for about 80 percent of all companies listed on the bourse. In 2024, they achieved a combined revenue of 104.78 billion yuan, up 6.76 percent year on year.

Over the years, firms listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange have been continuously increasing their investment in research and development, with such investment totaling over 9.1 billion yuan in 2024.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Beijing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     