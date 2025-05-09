China's foreign trade up 5.6 pct in April

China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms expanded 5.6 percent year on year in April, official data showed on Friday.

Last month, China's goods exports rose 9.3 percent year on year to 2.27 trillion yuan (about 314 billion US dollars), while imports went up 0.8 percent year on year to 1.57 trillion yuan, according to the General Administration of Customs.

In the first four months of this year, China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms expanded 2.4 percent to 14.14 trillion yuan, the data showed.

During the period, China's exports rose 7.5 percent to 8.39 trillion yuan while imports fell 4.2 percent to 5.75 trillion yuan.