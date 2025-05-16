﻿
Biz / Economy

HOKA hits the ground running in China with a three-story experience center in Xintiandi

﻿ Ding Yining
  20:09 UTC+8, 2025-05-16
HOKA has entered China's rapidly expanding sports and outdoor sector with a three-story, 1,600-sqm experience center in Xintiandi that combines retail and physical testing.
﻿ Ding Yining
  20:09 UTC+8, 2025-05-16
Ti Gong

HOKA's 1,600-square-meter brand experience center in Shanghai is the world's largest.

HOKA has expanded into China's rapidly growing sports and outdoor market with its largest brand experience center located in downtown Xintiandi.

This three-story, 1,600-square-meter store, the brand's first of its kind, combines retail, physical testing, and a vibrant community culture for runners and outdoor enthusiasts.

The HOKA Lab features six fitness tests tailored for various running levels, marking a first in the domestic market.

Ti Gong

The HOKA Lab offers testing facilities for beginners and elite runners.

For both beginners and elite athletes, testing is available for body composition, foot and ankle function, running patterns, a 3D running posture analysis system, muscle and nerve capacity, and cardiorespiratory function.

For long-distance runners, the cardiopulmonary tester accurately assesses key indicators such as maximum oxygen uptake, heart rate variations, and respiratory quotient.

Based on this data, it can customize an efficient and safe training program, helping athletes plan their running pace effectively and manage the challenges of endurance.

In addition to a comprehensive selection of trail, hiking, and road running shoes, as well as apparel and accessories, there are also Shanghai-limited outfits available for local sports enthusiasts and inbound tourists.

Orris Wu, general manager of HOKA China BU, believes that Shanghai has in recent years taken the lead in promoting sports and outdoor activities.

"The city is also welcoming many inbound visitors, so our presence here could showcase our innovative portfolio and serve as a role model for the store," she added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
