Shanghai speeds up procedures for new imported goods

A measure unveiled in Shanghai aims to streamline import procedures for consumer goods intended for debut activities.

The pilot scheme will allow companies included on a white list to enjoy swift import measures and rapid customs clearance, according to a joint release by the Shanghai Commerce Commission and Shanghai Customs.

So far, 14 multinational brands, including LV, Dior, Prada, and Burberry, have applied to join the white list.

The commission will evaluate applicants on a quarterly basis while customs officials will carry out risk assessments according to different product types, materials and usage.

The move is in response to importers' demands for swift import procedures and non-destructive testing, especially for high-value items.

It's also part of the city's efforts to build a superior environment for launching new products and display exhibits at world-level exhibitions and fairs.

Special cosmetics products will be exempt from certain requirements such as certificates of registration or filing, Chinese labeling, and laboratory testing.

In the first four months of this year, Shanghai added 301 new debut stores, including seven global or Asian level debut stores and 41 national level debut stores, according to the commerce commission.

Shanghai has unveiled a series of strategies to encourage companies to launch new products, introduce innovative services and technologies, and open flagship stores in the city.

In addition to grants for global or Asian debut stores as well as organizers of high-profile product launches, events and exhibitions, operational support also includes simplified filing and approval processes for debut events.

The city's Global New Product Debut Season runs from March to May each year and features new flagship stores from top brands, global product launches and exclusive displays and exhibitions.