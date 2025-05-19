China's industrial output up 6.1% in April

China's value-added industrial output expanded 6.1 percent year on year in April, official data showed on Monday.

The manufacturing sector saw its value-added output climb 6.6 percent year on year last month, with that of equipment manufacturing and high-tech manufacturing up by 9.8 percent and 10 percent, respectively, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

In the first four months of this year, the country's industrial output gained 6.4 percent compared to a year ago, the data showed.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of large enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (US$2.78 million).