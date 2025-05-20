CATL soars on HK debut, setting stage for more "A+H" listings

Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) saw its stock surge 16 percent on its Hong Kong market debut, following an initial public offering that raised US$4.6 billion, as the world's largest IPO so far this year.



The strong performance and rapid IPO, achieved in just 128 days with investors from 15 countries and regions, highlight the exceptional global demand for Chinese high-tech companies.

CATL's shares closed at HK$306.2 (US$39.25) on Tuesday, opening at HK$296 per share. This represents a 12.55 percent gain on its IPO price of HK$263. Meanwhile, its Shenzhen-listed shares closed up 1.15 percent at 263.00 yuan (US$36.52), 7.4 percent lower than the Hong Kong price.

"This listing signifies our deeper integration into the global capital markets and marks a new milestone in our mission to drive the global zero-carbon economy," Robin Zeng, chairman and CEO of CATL, said at the Hong Kong listing ceremony.

Currently, one out of every three electric cars on the road utilizes CATL batteries.

The successful dual-listing serves as a positive example for other domestically listed blue-chip companies, with consulting firm Rime predicting an increase in "A+H" (mainland and Hong Kong) listings this year.