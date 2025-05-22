|   
Biz / Economy

China's home appliance sales surge amid trade-in policy support

Xinhua
  21:50 UTC+8, 2025-05-22       0
China's home appliance market saw sustained expansion in the first four months of 2025 amid government policies to subsidize trade-ins of key consumer goods.
Xinhua
  21:50 UTC+8, 2025-05-22       0

China's home appliance market saw sustained expansion in the first four months of 2025 amid government policies to subsidize trade-ins of key consumer goods, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Data from the ministry showed that over 34 million consumers participated in the home appliance trade-in program in the first four months of this year, buying a total of 51 million units of 12 appliance categories and generating 174.5 billion yuan (US$24.27 billion) in sales, He Yongqian, spokesperson for the ministry, told a press conference.

She noted that the country's home appliance sales had maintained double-digit growth for eight consecutive months, with sales of home appliances and audio equipment surging by 38.8 percent year on year last month, the highest among 16 major consumer categories.

China announced a new round of the consumer goods trade-in program last year to boost consumer spending, subsidizing trade-ins of automobiles, home appliances and home decorations – and expanded the scope of the program earlier this year.

The spokesperson said that the ministry will continue to implement the policy and unleash the vitality of the home appliance market.

Source: Xinhua
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
