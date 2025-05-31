﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Economy

China's manufacturing activity continues to improve as market sentiment strengthens

Xinhua
  14:51 UTC+8, 2025-05-31       0
China's manufacturing activity continued to show signs of improvement in May as production accelerated and market expectations strengthened, official data showed Saturday.
Xinhua
  14:51 UTC+8, 2025-05-31       0

China's manufacturing activity continued to show signs of improvement in May as production accelerated and market expectations strengthened, official data showed Saturday.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 49.5 in May, up 0.5 points from April, according to the National Bureau of Statistics .

A PMI reading above 50 reflects expansion, while a reading below 50 suggests contraction.

NBS statistician Zhao Qinghe said the improvement reflects accelerated production and more positive business expectations.

The sub-index for production rose to 50.7, up 0.9 points from the previous month, indicating faster manufacturing output. The new orders index also climbed by 0.6 points to 49.8.

Notably, the PMI for large enterprises returned to expansion territory at 50.7, up 1.5 points from April, pointing to improving conditions for major firms.

High-tech manufacturing continued its expansion for the fourth consecutive month, reaching 50.9. The sub-indices for the equipment manufacturing and consumer goods sectors rose to 51.2 and 50.2, respectively.

Market expectations also improved over the period. The production and business activity expectation index rose to 52.5, up 0.4 points from the previous month, indicating that manufacturing enterprises maintain steady confidence in near-term growth prospects, Zhao said.

The continued recovery in the manufacturing PMI suggests that the effects of intensified macroeconomic policy measures are beginning to emerge, with improving business expectations and signs of recovery in production activity, analysts say.

Saturday's data also showed that the non-manufacturing PMI stood at 50.3 in May, slightly down from 50.4 in April but still in expansion territory.

The service sector maintained steady momentum, supported by holiday-related tourism and catering consumption during the May Day holiday, Zhao noted.

Looking ahead, efforts should be made to boost domestic demand and also advance high-level opening up to foster new growth in external demand, thereby reinforcing the country's economic resilience and enhancing its capacity to withstand risks, said Wen Tao, an analyst at the China Logistics Information Center.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     