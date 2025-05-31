New law provides stability boost to China's private economy

On May 20, 2025, China’s private economy promotion law came into force, marking China’s first dedicated, foundational legislation for private-sector development. In the latest episode of the W.E. Talk, three distinguished experts—Yang Decai, a member of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC, and Director of NJU Private Economy Institute; Rupert Hoogewerf, Hurun Report Chairman and Chief Researcher; and Denis Simon, visiting professor at the Asian Pacific Studies Institute of Duke University joined a discussion on related topics. They agree that this law fills legal and institutional gaps, ushering China’s private economy into a new era of systematization and rule of law.

“The private economy promotion law breaks through the previous fragmentation and, for the first time, systematically constructs a legal framework to protect private enterprises,” explained Yang Decai. Although China’s constitution has already recognized the importance of the private sector, relevant legal safeguards had long been scattered across different statutes, lacking coherence and focused support. Hoogewerf concurs that the new law defending the private sector is “really a watershed in Chinese constitutional history.”

Yang further notes that Chapter 7 of the new law specifically mentions the protection of the legitimate rights and interests of private enterprises. And malicious slander and defamation of private enterprises and entrepreneurs through the internet must be strictly punished, according to the new law.

“For the private economy to thrive, and for entrepreneurs to gain confidence, we must first foster a public opinion environment that is truly supportive of the private sector,” Yang explains.

And by embedding the “negative list” approach to market entry and a formal “fair competition review” mechanism, the law guarantees that any sector not explicitly forbidden is open to private players—tackling hidden administrative and regulatory barriers, according to Yang.

Simon emphasizes that the law protects property rights, including intellectual rights, and offers clear financial rules, so that businesses “know how they can access capital for future investment and how they can handle foreign-exchange settlement,” thereby operating seamlessly at home and abroad.

“Confidence drives investment and enterprise growth; as long as there is confidence in the future, we will see more private enterprises sprouting up,” he says.