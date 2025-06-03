﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Economy

Global GDP growth to slow down to 2.9% in 2025, 2026: OECD

Xinhua
  17:51 UTC+8, 2025-06-03       0
Global GDP growth is projected to slow from 3.3 percent in 2024 to 2.9 percent this year and the next year.
Xinhua
  17:51 UTC+8, 2025-06-03       0

Global GDP growth is projected to slow from 3.3 percent in 2024 to 2.9 percent this year and the next year, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said on Tuesday.

In its latest Economic Outlook, the OECD revised down its global growth forecast, citing a technical assumption that existing tariff rates as of mid-May will remain in place, despite ongoing legal disputes.

The organization warned that if current trends persist – such as rising trade barriers, tighter financial conditions, weakening business and consumer confidence and increased policy uncertainty – they could significantly undermine global growth prospects.

The OECD projected that the US economic growth will slow significantly to 1.6 percent in 2025 and 1.5 percent in 2026.

For the euro area, growth is forecast to reach 1 percent in 2025 and 1.2 percent in 2026, unchanged from previous estimates, as foreign demand gradually recovers. The OECD noted that the region's outlook is supported by easing financial conditions and lower energy prices.

Within the bloc, Germany's economy is expected to expand by 0.4 percent in 2025 and 1.2 percent in 2026.

"The recovery will be driven by domestic demand," the organization noted, adding that private consumption will increase due to low inflation, rising nominal wages and declining domestic policy uncertainty.

As for France, the OECD forecasts GDP growth to slow to 0.6 percent in 2025 amid elevated economic policy uncertainty, before gradually recovering to 0.9 percent in 2026.

Private consumption will become the main growth engine in 2025, as exports will suffer from increased trade tensions and investment will be held back by increased uncertainty, the OECD noted.

However, it predicted that stronger investment and steady consumer spending will help the French economy recover in 2026.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhao Yinuo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     