China's openness to multilateralism empowers Global South, counters protectionism, experts say

China's continued commitment to free and open trade, as well as balanced multilateral cooperation, is not only empowering its own economic growth but also providing a strong foundation for developing economies across the Global South amid mounting global uncertainty, according to analysts.

Open Trade Stance Bolstering Global South China's participation in the recent ASEAN-China-GCC Summit underscores its role as an economic anchor, helping to counterbalance the harmful effects of rising protectionism and unilateral policies by certain countries, said Lee Pei May, a political expert at the International Islamic University Malaysia, in a recent interview with Xinhua. "The summit allows ASEAN, GCC, and China to align more closely with the broader Global South's interest and agenda," Lee said. "Such platforms provide opportunities to amplify their voice and also discuss new ways to cooperate amid global uncertainty," she further explained, adding that it was also a good opportunity for the Global South to try to reshape the world order to be more inclusive and diverse. "As some countries are becoming more protectionist and isolationist, the summit was a good initiative and effort to counter these emerging trends. The summit proves that economies can complement rather than compete with one another, easing the worries that countries can only develop if they turn inward," she said, adding that such a cooperative model could serve as a successful template for other groupings with China.

Expanding Practical Cooperation In Development Malaysian experts also stress the importance of practical and inclusive cooperation among developing nations. The summit offers a promising platform for South-South collaboration in key sectors, especially for countries seeking alternatives to Western-dominated systems. Andrew Kam Jia Yi, a senior research fellow with the Institute of Malaysian and International Studies at the National University of Malaysia, highlighted the increasingly fractious nature of global technological development and the need for more inclusive cooperation frameworks. He pointed out that sharing would benefit from closer cooperation between countries that are at risk of US pressure over their engagement with China, enabling them to continue their development and adoption of new technology. "The summit opens new pathways for South-South collaboration, where nations can support one another through trade, joint infrastructure projects, and technology sharing," he said. "It is particularly complementary in critical areas such as renewable energy, digital innovation, and public health." "This cooperation will be able to pursue an independent path of free and open trade and multilateralism. They can pursue their own paths," Azmi Hassan, a senior fellow at the Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research, also told Xinhua.

