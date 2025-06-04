China key to global innovation, economic growth: INSEAD Dean Francisco Veloso
In an exclusive interview with Xinhua, Prof. Francisco Veloso, Dean of INSEAD, highlighted the dynamism of China's innovation landscape, describing it as a powerful force that sustains its economy and attracts foreign investment.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Chen Xiaoli
