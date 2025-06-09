China's CPI dips 0.1% in May

China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, was down 0.1 percent year on year in May, official data showed on Monday.

On a monthly basis, the CPI dipped 0.2 percent last month, according to the National Bureau of Statistics .

The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, climbed 0.6 percent year on year in May, accelerating from a rise of 0.5 percent registered in April.

For the January-May period, the country's CPI averaged a 0.1-percent decline compared with the same period last year, according to the NBS.