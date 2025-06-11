﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Economy

China, Africa see rapid trade growth over past 25 years

Xinhua
  16:01 UTC+8, 2025-06-11       0
Economic and trade cooperation between China and Africa has demonstrated strong vitality, with a rapid increase in trade volume over the past 25 years, official data showed.
Xinhua
  16:01 UTC+8, 2025-06-11       0

Economic and trade cooperation between China and Africa has demonstrated strong vitality, with a rapid increase in trade volume over the past 25 years, official data showed on Wednesday.

China's total imports and exports with African countries increased from less than 100 billion yuan (about US$13.9 billion) in 2000 to 2.1 trillion yuan in 2024, marking an average annual growth of 14.2 percent, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

The data was released ahead of the Fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, scheduled to be held from June 12 to 15 in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province.

On Wednesday, the GAC also published the 2024 China-Africa trade index, which reached a record high of 1,056.53 points. The index uses the year 2000 as its benchmark, set at 100 points, according to the administration.

China had been Africa's largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years by the end of 2024, and the growth of bilateral trade has continued to pick up pace so far in 2025.

According to earlier data from the GAC, China's trade with African countries hit a record high in the first five months of this year, increasing 12.4 percent year on year to 963.21 billion yuan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Changsha
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     