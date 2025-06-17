Kenvue to bolster investment, R&D efforts in Shanghai

Leading consumer health company Kenvue is determined to further its investment and research and development (R&D) efforts in Shanghai and China.

Gift Arpaporn Samabhandhu, president of Kenvue China, said she has witnessed Shanghai's growing determination and capacity to support the development of foreign companies in recent years.

"The city's latest action plan to optimize the business environment announced earlier this year continues to address the needs of foreign enterprises, and this further strengthens our confidence in taking root in Shanghai and driving growth in China," she said in an interview on Monday.

Gift also noted that as China's healthcare service places more emphasis on health-centered, rather than disease-based, approach, it fits well with the company's long-term aim and it will continue to provide science-backed products for customers.

Since completing its separation from Johnson & Johnson in 2023, the Kenvue Shanghai site has served as an Asia Pacific production center, and over-the-counter (OTC) medicines such as Tylenol, and personal healthcare items like Band-Aid and Listerine are exported to many overseas markets.

Earlier this year, the firm started the expansion of solid tablet manufacturing lines for OTC medicines as part of its 110-million yuan (US$16.3 million) China investment announced in 2023 to upgrade the supply chain. As a result, its manufacturing capacity is expected to double to 2 billion tablets each year upon completion.

"As a major global economic and trade center, as well as a transportation hub, Shanghai plays a pivotal role in the Asia-Pacific (region) and global supply chain, and we are a beneficiary of the city's market-oriented and law-based business environment," Gift added.