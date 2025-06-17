Goal! China's grassroots football scores economic wonder
While many fans eagerly count down to the next FIFA World Cup, football fever has already surged through eastern China. Stadiums pulse with human waves, bars are packed, and social media is ablaze - all in celebration of an amateur football league known as the "Su Super League."
Named with tongue-in-cheek flair after the English Premier League and the Chinese Super League, the electrifying grassroots phenomenon has become an Internet sensation, eclipsing even the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in domestic popularity.
Comprising 13 teams, each representing a city in Jiangsu Province, the Jiangsu Football City League has captured the hearts of millions. Last weekend alone, five derbies in the league's fourth round drew an average of more than 25,000 spectators per match, surpassing the average attendance of China's top-tier league this year.
But beyond the numbers lies something more profound. The euphoria on display is producing more than goals and glory - it is forging vibrant connections between sport, cities and communities, casting a powerful arc across China's sports economy and hinting at its untapped potential.
Frenzy and fun
On the evening of June 15, a basement battle between home team Wuxi and neighboring Changzhou drew 25,655 fans, their cheers rising in thunderous unison. The local derby aired on 24 online platforms, racking up more than 20 million live viewers.
"The crowd's energy rises with every round," said Internet influencer "Daodao Fu," who joined the electric Wuxi stands, capturing the growing spectacle for his fans on short video platforms.
According to leading services provider Meituan, search volume for the league spiked more than 16 times over the previous week. As of June 13, cumulative online views of the tournament had surpassed 5 billion.
"This league showcases an exemplary atmosphere. It's a model for connecting football more closely with ordinary people. I believe it will have a positive impact on the future of Chinese football," added the influencer.
Despite China's struggles on the international football stage, passion for the sport runs deep in cities and communities across the country. Unlike its professional counterparts, the "Su Super League" draws players from all walks of life - high schoolers, couriers, IT workers and more.
Adding to its appeal is a vibrant cultural identity. Teams are nicknamed after the specialties of their cities - Wuxi is symbolized by honey peaches, while the provincial capital Nanjing by its famed salted duck.
"It's all in good fun," said Wang Lin, a football fan in Wuxi. "These grassroots slogans and traditions help us rediscover our local identities. More and more casual fans are turning into passionate supporters."
The phenomenon now extends beyond the pitch. In Nanjing, aerial drones lit up the night sky during a home match. In Yangzhou, jets soared overhead trailing plumes of colored smoke. Bars, plazas and even cinemas have seen surging crowds for public viewings - scenes typically reserved for the World Cup.
Outside Wuxi's stadium, a barbecue restaurant has welcomed fans without tickets, who pack in to watch broadcasts while savoring grilled skewers. After Wuxi's 2-0 win last Sunday, visiting Changzhou fans, still licking their wounds, arrived in droves.
"I decided on the spot to give all Changzhou fans a 30 percent discount, just to lift their spirits," said restaurant owner Wu Kai. "This is what the grassroots league stands for: fierce rivals on the field, friends off it."
Scoring big
Launched with just six sponsors, the "Su Super League" now counts 20 - including industry giants like JD.com and Yili Dairy. Sponsorship bids have reportedly reached 3 million yuan (around 414,000 US dollars), with advertising slots in short supply.
"Commercial growth is welcome, but public participation must remain the core," said Zhang Qing, a sports marketing expert. "The grassroots football league should stay pure, broad-reaching, and inclusive."
The league has become a carnival of local pride and sporting delight, where laughter, banter and hometown loyalty intermingle in the stands and online. That fervor has fueled a boom in local tourism and cultural consumption.
"I want to soak in the atmosphere firsthand, and make a weekend getaway of it," said Xu Qinghuai, a Changzhou fan, noting that weekend scheduling makes it easier to travel between cities.
Government figures underscore the league's economic impact. From June 13-15, Wuxi's tourism and cultural spending via UnionPay hit 581 million yuan, up 21 percent from the previous weekend. Nighttime cultural spending alone jumped 31 percent on match day.
"Even when the team loses, the city wins it all," a viral social media comment read, capturing the spirit of the grassroots phenomenon.
Changzhou, still searching for its first win, has found unexpected fame through its dinosaur mascot and a flood of social media memes. "We're working overtime to produce dinosaur-themed football plush toys," said Lu Qidi, an executive at Changzhou's dinosaur park. "The first batch of 20,000 will hit the market soon."
During the league's third round, which coincided with the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, six host cities saw intercity tourism and cultural spending rise 14.63 percent via UnionPay. Jiangsu welcomed 12.41 million visitors and recorded 4.69 billion yuan in tourism revenue.
Cities across the province are embracing the surge in fan interest, rolling out perks to draw even more.
Wuxi offers buy-one-get-one-free honey peach sales, free shopping mall parking, and 40 percent off taxi rides. Yangzhou opens state-run attractions for free on home-match weekends, with bundled discounts on hotels, restaurants and performances.
Nanjing has even launched a direct high-speed train route exclusively for away-game fans, offering round-trip service to rival city Huai'an, with second-class fare discounts.
"The ticket-based perks are weaving together sports, culture and commerce," said Si Zengchuo, a professor at Jiangsu Normal University. "Integrating matches with local travel and shopping creates a one-stop experience that keeps visitors staying longer and shopping more."
A pro-consumption action plan released in March calls for expanding cultural, sports and tourism consumption, and supporting local authorities in hosting distinctive, high-quality sports events.
Meituan is riding the wave, issuing 20 million yuan in consumer subsidies for fans and tourists in Suzhou. Retailers, sports brands and even indoor ski resorts have joined the campaign, offering themed discounts to attract sports-hungry crowds.
According to China's 14th Five-Year Plan for sports development, total sports-related consumer spending is expected to exceed 2.8 trillion yuan by 2025.
At a recent provincial economic briefing, Jiangsu Governor Xu Kunlin urged officials to "fully leverage city football leagues to drive deep integration of culture, tourism, sports and commerce, and promote a consumption-driven economy."
"Sporting events now drive not only massive crowds, but also targeted tourism consumption," said Wu Guoping, chairman of a cultural tourism development company in Wuxi. "This is spurring cities to innovate and upgrade their tourism offerings."
"The 'Su Super League' has planted sports culture at the grassroots, and proven that the value of sports events extends far beyond the matches," Wu added. "Its success shows that local characteristics and sports must be tightly blended, giving sports events a broader stage and greater mission."