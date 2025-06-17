Goal! China's grassroots football scores economic wonder

Stadiums pulse with human waves, bars are packed, and social media is ablaze - all in celebration of an amateur football league known as the "Su Super League."

While many fans eagerly count down to the next FIFA World Cup, football fever has already surged through eastern China. Stadiums pulse with human waves, bars are packed, and social media is ablaze - all in celebration of an amateur football league known as the "Su Super League." Named with tongue-in-cheek flair after the English Premier League and the Chinese Super League, the electrifying grassroots phenomenon has become an Internet sensation, eclipsing even the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in domestic popularity. Comprising 13 teams, each representing a city in Jiangsu Province, the Jiangsu Football City League has captured the hearts of millions. Last weekend alone, five derbies in the league's fourth round drew an average of more than 25,000 spectators per match, surpassing the average attendance of China's top-tier league this year. But beyond the numbers lies something more profound. The euphoria on display is producing more than goals and glory - it is forging vibrant connections between sport, cities and communities, casting a powerful arc across China's sports economy and hinting at its untapped potential.

Frenzy and fun On the evening of June 15, a basement battle between home team Wuxi and neighboring Changzhou drew 25,655 fans, their cheers rising in thunderous unison. The local derby aired on 24 online platforms, racking up more than 20 million live viewers. "The crowd's energy rises with every round," said Internet influencer "Daodao Fu," who joined the electric Wuxi stands, capturing the growing spectacle for his fans on short video platforms. According to leading services provider Meituan, search volume for the league spiked more than 16 times over the previous week. As of June 13, cumulative online views of the tournament had surpassed 5 billion. "This league showcases an exemplary atmosphere. It's a model for connecting football more closely with ordinary people. I believe it will have a positive impact on the future of Chinese football," added the influencer. Despite China's struggles on the international football stage, passion for the sport runs deep in cities and communities across the country. Unlike its professional counterparts, the "Su Super League" draws players from all walks of life - high schoolers, couriers, IT workers and more. Adding to its appeal is a vibrant cultural identity. Teams are nicknamed after the specialties of their cities - Wuxi is symbolized by honey peaches, while the provincial capital Nanjing by its famed salted duck. "It's all in good fun," said Wang Lin, a football fan in Wuxi. "These grassroots slogans and traditions help us rediscover our local identities. More and more casual fans are turning into passionate supporters." The phenomenon now extends beyond the pitch. In Nanjing, aerial drones lit up the night sky during a home match. In Yangzhou, jets soared overhead trailing plumes of colored smoke. Bars, plazas and even cinemas have seen surging crowds for public viewings - scenes typically reserved for the World Cup. Outside Wuxi's stadium, a barbecue restaurant has welcomed fans without tickets, who pack in to watch broadcasts while savoring grilled skewers. After Wuxi's 2-0 win last Sunday, visiting Changzhou fans, still licking their wounds, arrived in droves. "I decided on the spot to give all Changzhou fans a 30 percent discount, just to lift their spirits," said restaurant owner Wu Kai. "This is what the grassroots league stands for: fierce rivals on the field, friends off it."