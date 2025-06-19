Global monetary coordination a casualty of economic volatility, Lujiazui Forum attendees say

Improving coordination in global monetary policy seems off the table for now amid the trade tensions triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariffs, according to several participants at the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai.

"The policies of the US have significantly escalated a trade war, even though some of the measures have been temporarily suspended," said Giovanni Tria, former Italian minister for economy and finance. "The policies have already introduced more market volatility and weakened confidence in the US dollar and American Treasury bonds."

Since April, world trade has been plunged into disruption by Trump's tariffs on nearly all trading partners, putting the world economy under stress. Some of the tariffs have been suspended under a 90-day truce to facilitate trade negotiations.

But those trade talks are being conducted on a country-by-country basis.

"The Trump administration hates multilateralism," said Christopher Pissarides, a Regius professor of economics at the London School of Economics. "It is doubtful whether US would accept global monetary policy coordination given its 'America first' policy. Hopefully, the Federal Reserve can exercise its independence to work with other central banks."

Monetary policy cooperation would lead to faster stability, he added.

The annual Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai brings together domestic and global financial policymakers and players. It has been a high-profile event on China's finance-industry calendar since 2008.