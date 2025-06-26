China's non-financial ODI up 2.3 pct in first five months

China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) rose 2.3 percent year on year in the first five months this year, official data showed Thursday.

Total non-financial ODI of the country amounted to 61.6 billion US dollars during the period, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce.

During the first five months, China's non-financial ODI in countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) reached 15.52 billion US dollars, a 20.8-percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

During the period, the turnover of contracted overseas projects by Chinese companies amounted to 61.94 billion US dollars, an increase of 5.4 percent year on year, and the value of newly signed contracts rose 13 percent year on year to 98.68 billion US dollars, the ministry's spokesperson He Yadong said at a press conference.

The turnover of contracted overseas projects by Chinese companies in BRI partner countries rose 3.9 percent year on year in the first five months to 50.59 billion US dollars, He added.