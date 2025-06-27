﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Economy

China's industrial profits down 1.1 pct in Jan-May

Xinhua
  11:26 UTC+8, 2025-06-27       0
Profits of China's major industrial firms dropped 1.1 percent year on year in the first five months of the year, official data showed Friday.
Xinhua
  11:26 UTC+8, 2025-06-27       0

Profits of China's major industrial firms dropped 1.1 percent year on year in the first five months of the year, official data showed Friday.

Industrial firms with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.79 million US dollars) saw their combined profits reach 2.72 trillion yuan during the January-May period, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The figure represents an increase of 603.41 billion yuan compared with the total profits recorded in the January-April period.

Operating revenue of these firms rose 2.7 percent year on year, and the steady growth is expected to support a continued profit recovery in the coming months, the NBS said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     