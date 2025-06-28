Tills ring thanks to successful consumption campaign

The city's consumption-driven campaigns have reaped outstanding results with offline retail sales from early May to late June totaling 378.5 billion yuan (US$52.6 million), a year-on-year growth of 10 percent, thanks to a series of promotion activities during the Double Five Shopping Festival.

In the first five months, retail sales at 50 key business districts increased by 2.1 percent year-on-year, of which 15 business districts' retail sales hit 10 percent annual rate, the Shanghai Commerce Commission said.

Their foot traffic jumped an average of 8.5 percent from a year ago, and major landmark commercial hubs such as Wujiaochang, Zhenru area, Lujiazui and Pudong Expo Park have seen significant increase in foot traffic thanks to dedicated shopping promotion campaigns.

The introduction of brand tie-up stores, limited edition items and pop-up stores and integration of leisure activities, entertainment events and exhibitions have boosted consumption sentiment.

Riverside areas in Xuhui, Yangpu and Hongkou districts have also taken the lead with outdoor spaces continuing to attract customers. Eight major riverside shopping hubs have contributed about 20 percent of total retail sales in the first five months in the city.