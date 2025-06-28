﻿
Biz / Economy

Tills ring thanks to successful consumption campaign

The city's consumption-driven campaigns have reaped outstanding results with offline retail sales from early May to late June totaling 378.5 billion yuan (US$52.6 million).
Tills ring thanks to successful consumption campaign
Shao Yuchen / SHINE

Retail sales from early May to late June total 378.5 billion yuan (US$52.6 million), a year-on-year growth of 10 percent.

The city's consumption-driven campaigns have reaped outstanding results with offline retail sales from early May to late June totaling 378.5 billion yuan (US$52.6 million), a year-on-year growth of 10 percent, thanks to a series of promotion activities during the Double Five Shopping Festival.

In the first five months, retail sales at 50 key business districts increased by 2.1 percent year-on-year, of which 15 business districts' retail sales hit 10 percent annual rate, the Shanghai Commerce Commission said.

Their foot traffic jumped an average of 8.5 percent from a year ago, and major landmark commercial hubs such as Wujiaochang, Zhenru area, Lujiazui and Pudong Expo Park have seen significant increase in foot traffic thanks to dedicated shopping promotion campaigns.

The introduction of brand tie-up stores, limited edition items and pop-up stores and integration of leisure activities, entertainment events and exhibitions have boosted consumption sentiment.

Riverside areas in Xuhui, Yangpu and Hongkou districts have also taken the lead with outdoor spaces continuing to attract customers. Eight major riverside shopping hubs have contributed about 20 percent of total retail sales in the first five months in the city.

Tills ring thanks to successful consumption campaign
Shao Yuchen / SHINE

The Zhenru Huanyu MAX City has introduced new art and fashion stores and also upgraded the mall's interior decoration and design style.

Seven downtown districts such as Huangpu, Jing'an, Xuhui, Changning, Yangpu and Minhang and Pudong have issued specific coupons, covering nearly 100 shopping malls and more than 3,600 brands.

As of June 25, they have generated a total of 530 million yuan worth of retail sales.

Major landmark shopping hubs have kept up efforts to introduce the latest retail experience for customers.

The Zhenru Huanyu MAX City recorded more than 20 percent annual increase in sales revenue in the first five months with tailor-made promotions and the introduction of new food and beverage stores, toy vendors and debut stores that cater to the demands of the neighborhood.

Apart from upgrading the interior decoration and design style, it has also leveraged outdoor areas and nearby parks to optimize shoppers' experience, and district-level incentives to encourage vehicle purchase also pushed up spending at the mall.

Sales at the Bailian Youyicheng Shopping Mall climbed 50 percent in the second half of June with jewelry, beauty products leading the gains, said General Manager Feng Bo.

Lovers of anime, manga, video games are bustling in the neighboring Bailian ZX, which hosts more than 70 stores such as a theme canteen for animation fans and pop-up events.

Apart from well-known stores such as Pop Mart and Bilibili's official offline shop, it has also invited college ACG societies to stage a series of cosplay performances to boost foot traffic.

Tills ring thanks to successful consumption campaign
Ding Yining / SHINE

Lovers of anime, manga, video games are bustling in the Bailian ZX mall in the Wujiaochang area in Yangpu District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
