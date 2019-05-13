Biz / Event

Pujiang Innovation Forum to highlight communication

Li Xinran
  20:25 UTC+8, 2019-05-13       0
Organizers say weekend event will listen to the needs of enterprises and open up more communication channels.
Li Xinran
  20:25 UTC+8, 2019-05-13       0
Pujiang Innovation Forum
Pujiang Innovation Forum
Ti Gong

Pujiang Innovation Forum organizers outline their plans for this year's event at a news briefing.

This year's Pujiang Innovation Forum will highlight innovation by listening to the needs of enterprises and provide entrepreneurs and policymakers with more communication channels, according to a news briefing on Monday.

The three-day event from next Friday will be themed “New Vision and New Future of Science and Technology Innovation.”

It will focus on development over the next 10 to 15 years at home and abroad with in-depth discussions with domestic and foreign guests on future trends in science and technology and their influence on economic, social and urban development and corresponding countermeasures.

The main content of the forum will consist of one opening ceremony and plenary, four special sub-forums and 11 special subject sub-forums. The special sub-forums include a roundtable for young innovators which will focus on inviting young scientists and entrepreneurs to discuss areas of concern that not only contain the most advanced science and technology elements, but also are closely related to human destiny and well-being.

Another special sub-forum will discuss the sources of innovation, the challenges and opportunities for enhancing these sources, and issues including the establishment of a global innovation collaboration network.

The forum’s country of honor this year is Singapore, while the province of honor is Hebei.

The Country of Honor Forum, entitled “Partnerships in Research and Innovation – A Singapore-China Perspective,” will discuss sustainable environmental technologies and medical treatment and health sciences to facilitate collaboration in science and technology innovation.

A seminar of “Creating ‘The Belt and Road’ Innovation Community” will invite relevant think tanks, government officials, experts and enterprise representatives from countries along the Belt and Road to discuss promotion of the community. 

The forum has attracted around 150 keynote speakers from 21 countries this year. Among the speakers, scientists and scholars account for about 46 percent, entrepreneurs 39 percent and the rest government officials. A third of them are foreign guests.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
Pujiang Innovation Forum
Pujiang Innovation Forum
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     