Pujiang Innovation Forum to highlight communication

Organizers say weekend event will listen to the needs of enterprises and open up more communication channels.

Ti Gong

This year's Pujiang Innovation Forum will highlight innovation by listening to the needs of enterprises and provide entrepreneurs and policymakers with more communication channels, according to a news briefing on Monday.

The three-day event from next Friday will be themed “New Vision and New Future of Science and Technology Innovation.”

It will focus on development over the next 10 to 15 years at home and abroad with in-depth discussions with domestic and foreign guests on future trends in science and technology and their influence on economic, social and urban development and corresponding countermeasures.

The main content of the forum will consist of one opening ceremony and plenary, four special sub-forums and 11 special subject sub-forums. The special sub-forums include a roundtable for young innovators which will focus on inviting young scientists and entrepreneurs to discuss areas of concern that not only contain the most advanced science and technology elements, but also are closely related to human destiny and well-being.

Another special sub-forum will discuss the sources of innovation, the challenges and opportunities for enhancing these sources, and issues including the establishment of a global innovation collaboration network.

The forum’s country of honor this year is Singapore, while the province of honor is Hebei.

The Country of Honor Forum, entitled “Partnerships in Research and Innovation – A Singapore-China Perspective,” will discuss sustainable environmental technologies and medical treatment and health sciences to facilitate collaboration in science and technology innovation.

A seminar of “Creating ‘The Belt and Road’ Innovation Community” will invite relevant think tanks, government officials, experts and enterprise representatives from countries along the Belt and Road to discuss promotion of the community.

The forum has attracted around 150 keynote speakers from 21 countries this year. Among the speakers, scientists and scholars account for about 46 percent, entrepreneurs 39 percent and the rest government officials. A third of them are foreign guests.