Pudong finds new ways to delight, innovate

A series of unique riverfront lounges is just one way the Pudong New Area is flexing its cultural clout.

In the Pudong New Area, there's a 22-kilometer walkway along the Huangpu River, built with 22 distinctive lounges.

These lounges offer drinking water, Wi-Fi and electrical charging ports. Some have special features, such as a reading-themed lounge where visitors can read books on China.



The lounge also sells popular imported products introduced during the first two China International Import Expos, such as sunflower oil, wine and cream liquor. Visitors can purchase these products by scanning QR codes.



“People who live and work nearby like running on the riverside walkway, especially at noon and in the evening. The 22 lounges provide places for refreshment,” said Hung Wei, director of the Pudong Administration of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

On workdays, the main visitors to the riverside area are white-collar workers from Lujiazui, Shanghai’s financial center in Pudong.

Party Secretary of Shanghai Li Qiang once said: "Riversides along both sides of the Huangpu River should be built into a world reception room."

Also near the first lounge is MIFA 1862, an artsy commercial space transformed from an over 150-year-old shipyard in Lujiazui.

Other landmarks planned for the area include the Shanghai Opera House, now under construction and due to be completed in 2024.

“There is not only an economic boom after 30 years of reform and opening-up in the Pudong New Area. The culture here is also developing vigorously,” Hung said.

As of last year, Pudong's cultural and entertainment industries accounted for about 12 percent of its total economic output. This also includes booming growth in the area's eSports industry.

“Regulatory innovation is the core in Pudong’s development and the most precious experience,” said Weng Zuliang, Party secretary of the Pudong New Area.

"Pudong has been pioneering in China's development, shouldering the task of piloting rules and models in China,” Weng said.