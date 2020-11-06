At CIIE, Standard Chartered explores opportunities

The bank has already signed memoranda with ZJ Innopark (Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park) and the China International Contractors Association at the trade event.

During the third China International Import Expo, Standard Chartered Bank (China) is exploring more business opportunities by collaborating with partners from different industries.

The bank has signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation with ZJ Innopark (Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park) and a separate memorandum of understanding with the China International Contractors Association at the trade event.

According to the first memorandum, StandChart will provide customized financial solutions for science and technology enterprises in ZJ Innopark and help them further integrate with the international market.

In addition, the bank will offer global financial services for foreign-funded enterprises, small and medium-sized firms and individuals in the park.

The two sides will also cooperate in the field of financial technology to provide multi-dimensional products and services for high-tech park-based companies, including settlement, trade finance, online supply chain finance and cross-border financial risk management.

Under the cooperation agreement with China International Contractors Association, Standard Chartered China plans to provide global financial services for Chinese-funded enterprises participating in the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative by tapping into its group’s global network resources.

The two sides will share their respective insights on the macroeconomic and industrial development trend of countries along the Belt and Road and the best practice cases of infrastructure cooperation.

They will also cooperate in the fields of investment and financing, risk management, cross-border compliance and supervision as well as sustainable development, according to the memorandum.