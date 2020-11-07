Roche boss sees healthy outlook for win-win collaboration

Health-care company Roche has vowed to drive win-win collaboration with local partners, and will increase investment in local research and development.

CEO of Roche Pharma China, Hong Chow, noted that the China International Import Expo serves not only as a product display platform but also a bridge for collaboration between government and companies.

"We need cross-border collaboration as much as we need home grown innovative efforts, and the further development of pharma industry requires collaboration on all fronts," she said in an interview during the CIIE.

Roche last year put into use its 863-million-yuan (US$121.5 million) Innovation Center in Shanghai, as it deepens early-stage drug research work.



"We plan to further enhance investment here by increasing research staff and by seeking more collaboration," she said.



One of Roche's new lung cancer drugs that debuted at the first CIIE was approved by the National Medical Products Administration only nine months after being approved in Europe and the United States. The first domestic prescription was issued 46 days after getting the regulatory green light.

“One of my most impressive partnerships is the strategic collaboration with the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone in Hainan Province," she noted.



She called for joint efforts to break down barriers and focus on unmet challenges with a long-term mindset as disease has no boundaries.



Through the showcasing of the latest improvements in drug research at the expo, there is also a deeper understanding of health care issues and disease prevention knowledge among the general public, she added.