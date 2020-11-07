Biz / Event

Import expo is first port of call for German exhibitors

The Port of Hamburg, along with Hamburger Hafen and Logistik AG, expects to enhance its position in the Belt and Road Initiative  through its attendance at the CIIE.
The booth of the Port of Hamburg and Hamburger Hafen and Logistik AG (HHLA).

The Port of Hamburg, along with Hamburger Hafen and Logistik AG (HHLA), Germany’s leading port-handling and logistics firm, expects to enhance its position in the Belt and Road Initiative and counters the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic through its attendance at the CIIE.

“The internationally acclaimed CIIE trade fair serves the Port of Hamburg and HHLA as a valuable platform for networking,” said Axel Mattern, CEO of Port of Hamburg marketing in a webinar.

“The Belt and Road Initiative from China to Europe is becoming increasingly important, and Hamburg plays an important role in this."

Hamburg and China have been trading partners since the 18th century, and are considered important partners along the Silk Road.

Today, with around 15 liner services for container shipping at sea, Hamburg is the gateway to Europe for Chinese goods.

Around 2.6 million TEUs are handled annually in Germany's largest seaport for China traffic, and almost every third container that crosses the quay has its destination or origin in China.

It is the third time the Port of Hamburg and HHLA have taken part in the import expo. 

At the site, they informed their international partners and customers of the latest developments at the port, and also presented innovative projects such as the envisioned "Green Fleet" in the field of sustainable hydrogen propulsion.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
