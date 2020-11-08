Import Expo is an udder delight for Fonterra

The world's largest dairy exporter Fonterra unveiled new consumer dairy products and raw materials at the China International Import Expo.

Ti Gong

New Anchor adult milk powder with additional immune and digestion functions, and low fat UHT milk are among the ten plus new offerings the New Zealand dairy group is bringing to the expo this year.



It entered into a partnership with the state-backed investment and urban development conglomerate Xiamen C&D Co at the second CIIE.



Since then it has achieved 10 billion yuan of sales through Xiamen C&D's distribution and sales channel.

"This shows CIIE is a real benefit for business growth," said Fonterra China CEO Teh-Han Chow.

"We highly anticipate the upcoming CIIEs after signing a three-year MOU to present at the future expos because it provides us with multiple opportunities to offer products and services, and to forge strategic ties," he added.



This year Fonterra also signed a US$60 million worth of raw material sourcing contract with New Hope Group.



Through pop-up events and livestreaming sessions at the expo booth it is also showcasing its latest offerings for food caterers as Chinese style dim sum using dairy products like cream cheese and butter.

Online sales already make up half of retail products sales at Fonterra China, and the growing online-to-offline channels also provide new growth opportunities.



Tie-ups with coffee and tea drink vendors will also be an important channel to drive sales, according to Chester Cao, vice president of consumer brands for Fonterra China.