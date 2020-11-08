Agreement to facilitate cross-disciplinary collaboration and research

Novartis Group (China) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the World Laureates Association at the CIIE to offer lab and office facilities at the Novartis Shanghai Campus.

Ti Gong

Novartis Group (China) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the World Laureates Association at the China International Import Expo to offer lab and office facilities at the Novartis Shanghai Campus.

It will facilitate cross-disciplinary collaboration and research work.



Deputy director of Shanghai Science Commission Wang Ye said the partnership would broaden talent training models and contribute to Shanghai's efforts to construct a scientific innovation hub.



Wang Dehong, deputy secretary general of WLA, said it was the two parties shared wish to boost the scientific exchange of ideas, and to further encourage the development of basic science and applied science in the city.

Olivier Zehnder, Switzerland Consul General in Shanghai, added Novartis' facility would ensure the best conditions for research and development efforts, while also assisting WLA's move into the applied research sector.



“Innovation has become a cornerstone of Sino-Swiss ties as well as our international cooperation. The cooperation between Novartis and WLA illustrates our joint efforts to achieve a sustainable future."



The World Laureates Association is the largest global scientific gathering of prize-winners, and it initiated the World Laureates Forum which is organized annually by the Shanghai government.