Biz / Event

Agreement to facilitate cross-disciplinary collaboration and research

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  15:52 UTC+8, 2020-11-08       0
Novartis Group (China) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the World Laureates Association at the CIIE to offer lab and office facilities at the Novartis Shanghai Campus.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  15:52 UTC+8, 2020-11-08       0
Agreement to facilitate cross-disciplinary collaboration and research
Ti Gong

Novartis Group (China) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the World Laureates Association at the China International Import Expo to offer lab and office facilities at the Novartis Shanghai Campus.

It will facilitate cross-disciplinary collaboration and research work.

Deputy director of Shanghai Science Commission Wang Ye said the partnership would broaden talent training models and contribute to Shanghai's efforts to construct a scientific innovation hub.

Wang Dehong, deputy secretary general of WLA, said it was the two parties shared wish to boost the scientific exchange of ideas, and to further encourage the development of basic science and applied science in the city. 

Olivier Zehnder, Switzerland Consul General in Shanghai, added Novartis' facility would ensure the best conditions for research and development efforts, while also assisting WLA's move into the applied research sector.

“Innovation has become a cornerstone of Sino-Swiss ties as well as our international cooperation. The cooperation between Novartis and WLA illustrates our joint efforts to achieve a sustainable future."  

The World Laureates Association is the largest global scientific gathering of prize-winners, and it initiated the World Laureates Forum which is organized annually by the Shanghai government.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Novartis
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     