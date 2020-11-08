Agreement to enhance care of stroke patients

A memorandum of understanding to deepen collaboration for the training of health care professionals has been signed by Boehringer Ingelheim and the Chinese Stroke Association.

A memorandum of understanding to deepen collaboration for the training of health care professionals has been signed by Boehringer Ingelheim and the Chinese Stroke Association at the China International Import Expo.



The two parties will also begin construction of a training center in Chengdu in western Sichuan Province to enhance the treatment of stroke patients.

Boehringer Ingelheim's partnership with the Chinese Stroke Association dates back to 2017, when a training base for stroke treatment was officially launched in Shanghai.



It has since expanded to Beijing, and has held more than 220 training sessions for over 6,400 domestic physicians.



The stroke total care solution is a demonstration of the German company's disease management strategy which covers multiple areas including prevention, detection, first aid, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, prevention of recurrence, and disease education.