Top Shanghai brands partner with e-commerce platforms

Eighteen leading Shanghai brands launched their November online sales by cooperating with e-commerce platforms including Tmall.com, JD.com and Douyin.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The18 brands cover food, clothing, jewelry, automobiles and home furnishing, and include SAIC Motor, Bright Diary & Food Co Ltd, Yuyuan Inc with its Laomiao Jewelry, and Sanqiang Group.

The 13 e-commerce platforms will introduce a series of activities to promote these made-in-Shanghai products during November. Pinduoduo, China’s largest interactive e-commerce platform, has a special section for all these made-in-Shanghai products to attract consumers.

Tmall.com and Taobao.com China’s and the world's biggest e-commerce website will set a section of Shanghai brands to livestream.

The November sales of Shanghai brands are organized by the Shanghai Commission of Commerce to echo the upcoming Singles Day, which is a Chinese unofficial holiday and shopping season. The holiday has become the largest physical retail and online shopping day in the world.