Medical firm to bring more devices to China

US medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp says it is planning to bring more innovative surgical devices to China.

"We hope to introduce more diagnostic and surgical instruments through this open platform at the CIIE," said June Chang, president of Boston Scientific China.

Its exhibits at the expo include medical solutions designed to address vascular disease management and provide more efficient endoscopy amid the rising demand for diagnosis and treatment that comes with an aging population.

It signed a partnership deal with Shenzhen-headquartered Vivo Light to promote tomography and complement each other in product promotion.

Earlier this year it entered into an agreement with Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone to introduce minimally invasive devices for trial use for patients with urgent needs.