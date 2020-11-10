Craftsman platform signs deal with Japanese luxury brand

The deal, signed at the third CIIE, will see Dongjia and Japan Mastery Collection work together on both online and offline marketing collaborations.

Dongjia, a domestic e-commerce platform for craftsmen, has announced a cooperation with luxury brand Japan Mastery Collection (JMC) during the third China International Import Expo to bring the work of Japanese artisans to China and to introduce Chinese artworks to Japan.

At the pavilion for consumer goods, Dongjia has a booth at the CIIE for the first time to show off traditional Chinese crafts, including carved porcelain bowls and Chinese seals.

According to Meng Wenbo, president of Dongjia, the platform's cooperation will cover both online and offline aspects. For the online part, Dongjia will help Japanese artisans with online sales in China and open a section especially for them on the Dongjia app. Offline, works by Chinese artisans are planned to be sold at the JMC store at Tokyo's Haneda Airport and JMC is also considering having their products in commercial facilities under Fosun or Yuyuan Garden.

Yoshinori Ogawa, Japanese Marubeni Corporation's regional CEO for China, said Marubeni has a history of more than 160 years and its business now has covered 67 countries and regions. JMC is a new brand under Marubeni and its cross-border e-commerce platform went online last month.

JMC has a Chinese site for those interested in Japanese crafts as well.

During the CIIE, Dongjia has also announced further collaboration with Belgium-based International Gemological Institute on aspects like jade identification, jewelry education and training, and consultation services on gems.