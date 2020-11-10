Biz / Event

Craftsman platform signs deal with Japanese luxury brand

Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  16:53 UTC+8, 2020-11-10       0
The deal, signed at the third CIIE, will see Dongjia and Japan Mastery Collection work together on both online and offline marketing collaborations.
Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  16:53 UTC+8, 2020-11-10       0

Dongjia, a domestic e-commerce platform for craftsmen, has announced a cooperation with luxury brand Japan Mastery Collection (JMC) during the third China International Import Expo to bring the work of Japanese artisans to China and to introduce Chinese artworks to Japan.

At the pavilion for consumer goods, Dongjia has a booth at the CIIE for the first time to show off traditional Chinese crafts, including carved porcelain bowls and Chinese seals.

According to Meng Wenbo, president of Dongjia, the platform's cooperation will cover both online and offline aspects. For the online part, Dongjia will help Japanese artisans with online sales in China and open a section especially for them on the Dongjia app. Offline, works by Chinese artisans are planned to be sold at the JMC store at Tokyo's Haneda Airport and JMC is also considering having their products in commercial facilities under Fosun or Yuyuan Garden.

Yoshinori Ogawa, Japanese Marubeni Corporation's regional CEO for China, said Marubeni has a history of more than 160 years and its business now has covered 67 countries and regions. JMC is a new brand under Marubeni and its cross-border e-commerce platform went online last month.

JMC has a Chinese site for those interested in Japanese crafts as well.

During the CIIE, Dongjia has also announced further collaboration with Belgium-based International Gemological Institute on aspects like jade identification, jewelry education and training, and consultation services on gems.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     