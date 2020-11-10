Biz / Event

China's import expo records higher deals despite COVID-19 pandemic

Xinhua
  20:09 UTC+8, 2020-11-10       0
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic raging globally, the third China International Import Expo has sealed higher deals than the previous event, official data showed Tuesday.
Xinhua
  20:09 UTC+8, 2020-11-10       0

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic raging globally, the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) has sealed higher deals than the previous event, official data showed Tuesday.

The third CIIE, which concluded here Tuesday, saw deals reached for intended one-year purchases of goods and services totaling US$72.62 billion, up 2.1 percent from the last expo, Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau, told a press conference.

This follows US$57.83 billion of intended deals inked at the inaugural expo in 2018, and US$71.13 billion worth of tentative deals at the second expo last year.

Though restrictions were in place due to virus containment, this year's CIIE had an exhibition area of 360,000 square meters, almost 30,000 square meters larger than last year's event. Nearly 400,000 visitors from across the world signed up for the event, Sun said.

Nearly 80 percent of the world's top 500 companies and industry leaders that participated in previous expos returned to Shanghai this year, he added, noting that up to 411 new products, technologies and services were launched at the 3rd CIIE.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
CIIE
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     