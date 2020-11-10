Industrial cooperation guideline released

A guideline was released during the China International Import Expo to promote cross-regional cooperation between cities along the G60 Science and Innovation Corridor.

A guideline on industrial cooperation along the G60 Science and Innovation Corridor and an agreement on promoting coordinated development of five districts in western Shanghai with the corridor was released during the China International Import Expo.

The guideline, which came into effect on Sunday, emphasizes a new mode of cooperation in industrial innovation in nine cities along the corridor.

It encourages the nine cities to have their innovation clusters, such as the industrial cooperation demonstration zone, industrial alliance and demonstration base for transferring and transforming scientific and technological achievements, to transfer and transform innovation achievements through the platforms that the Shanghai Stock Exchange provides for serving the corridor.

A signing ceremony on cross-regional industrial chain cooperation was also held at the event with representatives from the nine cities signing agreements with leading companies including Tencent's Yangtze River Delta Artificial Intelligence Supercomputing Center, Evergrande New Energy Vehicle and Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China. Several cross-regional industrial chain cooperation projects were also signed.

The five districts in western Shanghai — Minhang, Jiading, Jinshan, Songjiang and Qingpu — signed a coordinated development agreement and will launch strategic cooperation around integrated development to create a community of scientific and technological innovation and industrial growth.