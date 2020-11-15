McDonalds ensures media center well supplied with meals

McDonalds served CIIE visitors, exhibitors as well as staff and reporters at the media center for the second time this year.

Ti Gong

From November 3 to November 10, it provided nearly 30,000 servings of McCrispy Chicken, grilled chicken sandwich and spicy chicken fillet sandwich and other side dishes at the media center.

Staff at the McDonald's canteen and two other dessert stores inside the CIIE exhibition halls also made sure there was an ample supply of fresh meals for visitors.



They also recorded daily operations so that the staff evolved in the preparation procedure as well as the entire transport process were tracked.