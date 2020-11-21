Biz / Event

Mastering the ability of how to find and learn the unknown

A forum hosted by the School of Management at Fudan University has focused on better learning for the digitalized economy.
Experts at the forum.

Business schools should be adept at meeting student needs in a fast-changing digitalized economy, and put more emphasis on consumer-oriented digitalization, experts said at a forum hosted by the School of Management at Fudan University.

“When senior executives and professional managers study at our school, they should not only gain a set of knowledge, but also master the ability of how to find and learn the unknown with insight and vision,” said Lu Xiongwen, dean of the management school at Fudan.

Lu was talking with Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group, about its recent success with another Singles Day shopping festival. The extravagance was a reflection of the victory in digitalized business, they said.

Jin Liyin, a professor of marketing at Fudan, said digitalization has become increasingly consumer-oriented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The balance of supply and demand, as well as the platform to get them to meet, has  changed due to the pandemic," Jin said. 

"It requires enterprises to respond, and only those that respond fast can survive. Now, many consumers put safety and convenience as a priority, which puts forward new challenges for enterprises.”

