Biz / Event

Taicang confident of better future with German companies

Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  19:10 UTC+8, 2020-11-28       0
Taicang in neighboring Jiangsu Province is looking forward to better partnerships with German companies, Taicang Mayor Wang Xiangyuan has announced.
Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  19:10 UTC+8, 2020-11-28       0
Taicang confident of better future with German companies

Officials at the cooperation forum

Taicang in neighboring Jiangsu Province is looking forward to better partnerships with German companies, Taicang Mayor Wang Xiangyuan said at the conclusion of the 4th German-China SME Cooperation Forum in Shanghai on Saturday.

“We have a long-term partnership with German companies," Wang said. "With better understanding of your needs, we can offer localized and targeted support for your businesses in the Yangtze River Delta region and across the country."

Featuring “Taicang Day” at the forum, the city, which is within one hour’s drive of Shanghai, signed a strategic partnership of cooperation with German Association for SME Business Ltd (BVMW). 

As part of the cooperation, the services center of BVMW in Taicang and an incubation center for German SMEs were unveiled, with the mission to better serve German companies in Taicang.

Since 1993, German firms have invested in Taicang because of its good location and services. So far, more than 350 German companies have set up  branches in Taicang, creating a strong impetus for the city’s economic growth, Wang said.

Shanghai has provided a good platform to connect Taicang with German companies. Taicang hopes to become further integrated into the “greater” Shanghai area as part of the coordinated growth of the Yangtze River Delta region.

According to official data, Taicang received 165 projects worth 10 billion yuan (US$1.53 billion) from Shanghai in the first 10 months of this year, accounting for 18 percent of its total domestic investment.

With better transportation links under construction, including connected ports, railways, roads and metros, Taicang is confident of better coordinated growth, including in culture, education, health care, senior care, tourism and leisure, together with Shanghai and other cities in the Yangtze River Delta region, Wang said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     