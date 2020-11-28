Taicang confident of better future with German companies

Taicang in neighboring Jiangsu Province is looking forward to better partnerships with German companies, Taicang Mayor Wang Xiangyuan has announced.

Taicang in neighboring Jiangsu Province is looking forward to better partnerships with German companies, Taicang Mayor Wang Xiangyuan said at the conclusion of the 4th German-China SME Cooperation Forum in Shanghai on Saturday.

“We have a long-term partnership with German companies," Wang said. "With better understanding of your needs, we can offer localized and targeted support for your businesses in the Yangtze River Delta region and across the country."

Featuring “Taicang Day” at the forum, the city, which is within one hour’s drive of Shanghai, signed a strategic partnership of cooperation with German Association for SME Business Ltd (BVMW).

As part of the cooperation, the services center of BVMW in Taicang and an incubation center for German SMEs were unveiled, with the mission to better serve German companies in Taicang.

Since 1993, German firms have invested in Taicang because of its good location and services. So far, more than 350 German companies have set up branches in Taicang, creating a strong impetus for the city’s economic growth, Wang said.

Shanghai has provided a good platform to connect Taicang with German companies. Taicang hopes to become further integrated into the “greater” Shanghai area as part of the coordinated growth of the Yangtze River Delta region.

According to official data, Taicang received 165 projects worth 10 billion yuan (US$1.53 billion) from Shanghai in the first 10 months of this year, accounting for 18 percent of its total domestic investment.

With better transportation links under construction, including connected ports, railways, roads and metros, Taicang is confident of better coordinated growth, including in culture, education, health care, senior care, tourism and leisure, together with Shanghai and other cities in the Yangtze River Delta region, Wang said.