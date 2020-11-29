Lumieres Shanghai lights up KIC business hub

Another display by Lumieres Shanghai 2020 was opened over the weekend at the innovation business hub KIC in Yangpu District.

Lumieres Shanghai 2020 has unveiled more than 20 artistic light sets in areas including Shanghai Xintiandi, Hongqiao Tiandi and Ruihong Tiandi, with the theme of “Hope.”

A light set titled Fishes Faith by Shanghai's Saburo Design Lab is the leading project at KIC, with all trees along Daxue Road covered with warm yellow lights bulbs decorated with red fishes.

"Fishes are a symbol of energy, good fortune and unity, " said Sun Yi, a designer at the lab. "In this special year, we hope our works can encourage people to be braver than ever, and get further united to overcome the challenges at a time of test due to the pandemic."



The light show will run through January 10, 2021.



