Conference advances idea of an integrated manufacturing industry

The 8th Advanced Manufacturing Conference was held in Jiading this month with the theme of "integration, empowerment and transformation."

The conference discussed the development and reform of the global manufacturing industry and explored the changes and upgrading of innovation momentum.

Six special forums cover aspects including mutual development of auto industry, advanced manufacturing clusters, intelligent manufacturing practices and talent training, intelligent manufacturing plans, integrated development of manufacturing industry through new technology and Yangtze River Delta Internet of Things and sensory storage and computing integration.

They discussed the direction of transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing industry, with the aim of helping enterprises seek opportunities in times of crisis.

Shanghai has established a investment fund for intelligent manufacturing industry to promote the “Made in Shanghai” brand, accelerating high-quality development of intelligent manufacturing and financial integration in the industry, guiding the combination of social assets and the high-end equipment industry and realizing the integration of industry, enterprise and capital. The first phase of fundraising has been completed, and 19 industrial parks were inaugurated.

The development of Shanghai’s advanced manufacturing industry has ushered in a new period of opportunity. As an key area of advanced manufacturing industry in the city, Jiading signed 50 major projects at the ceremony.

The projects have a total investment of 10.43 billion yuan (US$1.59 billion) and an estimated output value of 27.89 billion yuan, covering hydrogen fuel vehicles, intelligent manufacturing, health care, integrated circuits and robots.

At the meeting, CCID Consulting Co and CCID (Shanghai) Advanced Manufacturing Industry Research Institute released “China’s advanced manufacturing industry development index,” which includes an urban development index and national park development index, to evaluate the development of China’s advanced manufacturing industry.

The conference, which has been held for eight consecutive years, is committed to providing industrial information services for China’s manufacturing industry, helping manufacturing enterprises with their transformation and upgrading, and developing exchanges and cooperation in the international market.