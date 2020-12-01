Biz / Event

Online 'life festival' to boost city sales

Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:18 UTC+8, 2020-12-01       0
Commerce commission says aim of the festival is to help maintain the flourishing consumer market and thus realize positive growth in overall social retail sales.
Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:18 UTC+8, 2020-12-01       0

Shanghai launched its first "online life festival" on Tuesday to bolster the steady growth of the city's consumer market.

The event, to run to December 15, is being held by the Shanghai E-Purchasing Chamber of Commerce under the guidance of the city's Commission of Commerce. Its aim is to help maintain the flourishing consumer market and thus realize positive growth in overall social retail sales, according to Zhou Lan, deputy director of the commerce commission.

"In order to further explore the online economic development model and potential benefits, give full play to the role of large platforms and large user flow, we in the second half of the year have launched four major themed activities," Zhou said.

Among them, the Shanghai online life festival is an important part of the Online Shopping Carnival Season, with eight e-commerce giants — ele.me, Meituan, Hema, Dingdong Maicai, Dada Group, Trip.com, Xiaohongshu, Tuhu — taking part. 

The festival focuses on the four themes of catering, brand consumption, household consumption and travel.

Shanghai has introduced a number of measures this year to boost consumer confidence, including its Double Five Shopping Festival.

In October 2020, the city’s online shopping turnover of goods topped 60.26 billion yuan (US$9.16 billion), an increase of 15 percent year on year. From January to October, the overall turnover reached 552.02 billion yuan, up 12.9 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the commission. 

"The emerging consumption pattern represented by e-commerce has played an important role in this regard," Zhou said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Meituan
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     